US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $83,874,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1,193.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,728 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 221.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,762 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 204.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,375 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $15,018,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

