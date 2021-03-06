US Bancorp DE Sells 3,651 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,179,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $15,536,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $13,245,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

