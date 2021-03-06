US Bancorp DE Sells 724 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 238,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of MGPI opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $945,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,490 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

