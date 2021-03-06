USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.13

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.13 and last traded at $101.74, with a volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $69,380.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,869. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.