V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,064,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $376,812.00.

CRVL stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $110.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CorVel by 196.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CorVel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

