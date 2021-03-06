Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valeo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.18.

About Valeo

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

