Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $18.80

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $20.43. Valhi shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $514.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valhi by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Valhi by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

