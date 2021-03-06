Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,782 shares of company stock worth $13,484,804 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMI stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

