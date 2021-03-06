Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,952 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Hologic by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Hologic by 55.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hologic by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.35 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

