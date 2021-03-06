Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.85 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

