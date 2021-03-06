Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 110.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

