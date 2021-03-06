Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 200.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $399.39 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

