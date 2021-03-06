VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

