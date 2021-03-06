Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $126.13. 713,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,762. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

