Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $248.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.93. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

