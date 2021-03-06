Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 956,100 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,754. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $113.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 37,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 193,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288,565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

