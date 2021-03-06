Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CFO Sells $9,690,181.08 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CFO Guy Melamed sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $9,690,181.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $160.82 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.57.

Varonis Systems shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

