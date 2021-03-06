Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $335.00 at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $254.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387 shares in the company, valued at $102,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,901 shares of company stock worth $6,691,380. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

