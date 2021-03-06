Venus Price Tops $39.80 (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $39.80 or 0.00080069 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $348.87 million and $75.82 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,577.09 or 0.99732881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,765,145 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus Token Trading

