VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0823 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $534,930.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,549.52 or 1.00267145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003597 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,506,366 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

