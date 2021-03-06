Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 545.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.