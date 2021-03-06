Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.75.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

