Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 5.8% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $29,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,279,000 after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,653,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,174,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

