Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,108.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,985.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,737.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

