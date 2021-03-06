Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Invests $1.08 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,157 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Adobe comprises 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $440.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.81. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

