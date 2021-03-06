Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Invests $111,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS opened at $68.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $4,855,623.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,696,319 shares of company stock valued at $124,634,809 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.