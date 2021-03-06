Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Invests $165,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.