Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $287.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

