Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 716,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.