Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,024,882 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,024,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,832,000. Hasbro comprises approximately 5.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Hasbro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.79 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

