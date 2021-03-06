Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AT&T by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after buying an additional 1,964,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $29.62 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.