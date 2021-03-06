Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. Veritone updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

VERI stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

