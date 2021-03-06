Vermilion Energy (VET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

NYSE VET opened at $7.41 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.00.

VET has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

