Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.30 Per Share

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VSVS stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 508.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 466.46. Vesuvius plc has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06.

Get Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 473.71 ($6.19).

About Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.