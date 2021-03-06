Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Viasat were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Viasat by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after acquiring an additional 608,641 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 223,659 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 56.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2,467.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

