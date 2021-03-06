Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VICR. BWS Financial upped their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $301,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,363. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124,668 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vicor by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,595,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.