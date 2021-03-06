Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

VICR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,363. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,595,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

