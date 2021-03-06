Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the January 28th total of 403,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 634,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Gold by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VGZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.