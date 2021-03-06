Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

