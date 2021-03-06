Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.29 ($74.46).

VNA stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.28. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

