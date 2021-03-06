Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €54.85 and its 200 day moving average is €57.28. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

