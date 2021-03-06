VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.57 on Friday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail software technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, which provides real-time analytics and audience measurement system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

