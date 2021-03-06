VSE Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

VSE has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. VSE has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VSE to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. VSE has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.