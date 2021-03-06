VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

VSEC opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $498.44 million, a PE ratio of 393.44 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

Get VSE alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.