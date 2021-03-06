Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,815,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

