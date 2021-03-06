Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

NYSE WAT traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.44. 338,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,845. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

