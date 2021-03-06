Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $326.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $295.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,751 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,743. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,514,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wayfair by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

