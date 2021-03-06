Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $28,098,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 954,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.30 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

