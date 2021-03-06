Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $167,721,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after acquiring an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $48,950,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $178.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average of $207.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.