Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $995,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,373,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of HSIC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

